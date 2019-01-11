‘Criminal Minds’ Final Season Details Revealed

The final season of Criminal Minds will be an emotional ride for fans of the show.

The long-running CBS crime procedural will be saying goodbye during the 2019-20 broadcast season with a 10-episode 15th and final season, which will reportedly have a more serialized feel than fans may be used to as the show wraps up the characters’ stories.

“We wanted to make sure Erica had the time and ability to write a season (14) finale that honors the characters and the fans,” CBS EVP of current programs Amy Reisenbach told Deadline. “We discussed wanting to keep the show in continuous production so 10 felt like the right number for us to roll straight into and give Erica enough episodes to end the series the way she wanted to.”

The outlet reports the series, which is currently filming their Season 14 finale, will film the final season this spring in continuous production.

The season will reportedly begin with two-part season premiere and will include a major confession and a BAU member in jeopardy.

Executive producer and showrunner Erica Messer revealed that the final 10 episodes will focus on a “very worthy” adversary for the team, especially David Rossi (Joe Mantegna). The character will be introduced later in Season 14.

Along with the possible appearances of some of the show’s departed stars, Messer teased some of the most memorable bad guys from the series could make an appearance.

“We have one in the works right now who’s a very memorable villain, but I don’t want to say too much if it doesn’t work out with casting,” Messer teased.

Messer, who has worked on the series since Season 1, revealed that her vision of how to end the series has changed over the years.

“That journey has changed a lot from the early days on the show because I wouldn’t have anticipated all the changes that’ve happened. I also don’t know if I would’ve anticipated that we’d have 325 episodes by the time it’s all said and done. It’s such an honor to be part of a series for that long,” she told the outlet.

As for the finale, Messer revealed the episode will be written by her and series star Kirsten Vangsness. Executive producer and director Glenn Kershar will be directing the emotional installment.

“My gut is tearjerker probably because that’s how I’ll be feeling,” she said. “I think in honoring the series and saying goodbye, it’s probably going to feel like a little bit of a eulogy. So my guess is tearjerker more than anything else, that’s how I’d describe it.”

Could one of the BAU members die in the final stretch of episodes? Messer said there are no plans for a tragic ending.

“These people are family and friends to us at this point,” she told the publication. “I know it’s a drama, but I’m less likely to injure or write someone off in a way that says they’re not breathing anymore. I know a lot of shows, when they find out it’s going to be over, then characters are killed off or something like that. That’s not my instinct, mainly because I’ve been here for so long with all of these voices, I just don’t want that to be how it ends for them. So the jet won’t crash, I can tell you that.”

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.