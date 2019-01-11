‘Criminal Minds’ Fans React to Final Season Announcement

CBS’ Criminal Minds is coming to an end next year, and even though the show will end its run with 15 seasons, many are sad to see it go.

“While I could be lamenting about the last season, I choose to rejoice that we get to see you for another season. Love ALL of you,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so happy for another season but I’m so sad to see that it will be our last. I am so happy for Criminal Minds and its cast. They’ve done so much, they’re my second family,” another wrote.

Noooooooo! I love you guys so much. I am married mother of six and Criminal Minds has changed my life. I literally am pursuing a career in Forensic psychology because of this show.

The network announced the big news on Thursday, as the cast and crew finished filming Season 14.

“Hey, #CriminalMinds fans — we’ve got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c. Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season,” the network shared on Twitter.

According to Deadline, Criminal Minds will finish with 325 episodes, making it among the Top 20 shows of all time by episode count. Only Gunsmoke, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy have had longer runs by season among primetime TV dramas, and the show will match the number of seasons ER and CSI finished with.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs, said. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

The show has been a favorite in syndication and on Netflix, but the series’ ratings have been on a downward trend. CBS renewed the show for Season 14 at the last moment, and the season is only running 15 episodes. Season 15 will only feature 10, which will give executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer a chance to create a finale fans will be pleased with.

“We wanted to make sure Erica had the time and ability to write a season (14) finale that honors the characters and the fans,” Reisenbach explained to Deadline. “We discussed wanting to keep the show in continuous production so 10 felt like the right number for us to roll straight into and give Erica enough episodes to end the series the way she wanted to.”

Messer said there are no plans to kill off any of the show’s beloved characters, since the fictional characters have become like friends and family to many.

“I know it’s a drama, but I’m less likely to injure or write someone off in a way that says they’re not breathing anymore,” she said. “I know a lot of shows, when they find out it’s going to be over, then characters are killed off or something like that. That’s not my instinct, mainly because I’ve been here for so long with all of these voices, I just don’t want that to be how it ends for them. So the jet won’t crash, I can tell you that.”

Although there is no word on who will come back, fans are desperate to see Thomas Gibson return as Aaron Hotchner.

“Please, bring back Hotch for the final season, guys!!! At least for the last episodes, for a last case!! Don’t let him miss the finale of the show he was part of for so many years,” one person wrote.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

