‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Are Crushed After Full Cast Photo Gets Posted Online

Criminal Minds has had a long run on, and amassed an impressive following, which is why fans are so sad to see it come to an end. In January, Deadline reported that the long-running CBS show would come to an end after its 15th season. Although viewers have had some time to sit with the news, it doesn’t appear to be getting any easier.

On May 5, producer Harry Bring tweeted out a photo of the cast, which broke longtime fans hearts once more. In the picture, stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, and more appeared to be holding champagne glasses to toast the show’s impending end and all who had enjoyed the ride with them.

“A toast to our fans for 14 years and 15 seasons,” he wrote in the tweet.

A toast to our fans for 14 years and 15 seasons pic.twitter.com/a2ZNHADKtL — Harry Bring (@LLPOS) May 5, 2019

Fans were quick to flood the replies with messages of sadness and thanks. Many took the opportunity to gush about how much they enjoyed Criminal Minds over the years, and would miss it when it was over.

“Thank you for the wonderful years. I am truly going to miss you guys. Please keep us posted on your life,” One Twitter user wrote. “In other words don’t be a stranger.”

“I cannot find the words to say how much I have adored this show, and how sad I am that it is ending. Yet I am so proud of all you have done, and that the cast and crew have achieved,” another wrote.

“My heart will forever belong to this wonderful family,” a third tweeted.

“So sad about this. Criminal Minds is more than an amazing show. It’s a family that comes into your house and makes your day better,” another wrote.

The decision to end Criminal Minds was made public in January. Deadline reported that the show would come to a close after a 10-episode Season 15. At the time, the show was filming the Season 14 finale. Criminal Minds is among the longest-running scripted television shows on television.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP of current programs said at the time, according to Deadline. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (studios).”

According to Deadline, CBS, ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios came together in late fall and decided to extend the show for a 14th season to allow for a proper ending down the line. Everyone was in agreement about the decision, it seems.

“We wanted to make sure Erica (Messer) had the time and ability to write a season (14) finale that honors the characters and the fans,” Reisenbach said. “We discussed wanting to keep the show in continuous production so 10 felt like the right number for us to roll straight into and give Erica enough episodes to end the series the way she wanted to.”