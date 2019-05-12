‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Star Gemma Chan Responds After ‘Liking’ Post About Constance Wu’s NSFW Tweets

Constance Wu’s comments on Twitter following the renewal of Fresh off the Boat by ABC on Friday caused quite a stir online.

The actress and Crazy Rich Asians star apparently didn’t show hesitation to posting her disapproval for the renewal, commenting “dislike” on an Instagram post for the show and responding to a fan that the renewal was not “good news.”

These comments made the rounds, drew a lot of criticism and defense online, and may have been drawn in some lingering drama between Wu and Crazy Rich Asians co-star Gemma Chan.

Following Wu’s initial comments many online swarmed with chatter. This includes journalist Yashar Ali, who wrote a thread about the comments and alluded to rumors about Wu in a now-deleted tweet.

“Constance Wu’s conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years,” the deleted tweet read. “She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful.”

While Ali received plenty of criticism for his choice of words and deleted the tweet, it was favorited by Chan before it was removed. At least that is what it seemed like at the time, leading many to assume it was a slight at her co-star. Chan denied this and credited the slip-up to a finger gone awry on Twitter.

Just to clarify – it was an accidental ‘like’. Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint. Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling..👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HY92pqQ6ND — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) May 11, 2019

While Wu’s tweets may have seemed like a slap in the face to those who worked on the show, Wu followed-up her comments with a pair of statements/explanations. The first came shortly after the initial tweets and reports began to trickle out.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of [a] rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for [Fresh Off The Boat‘s] renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f——thank u too,” Wu wrote on Twitter.

She then followed it on Saturday with a longer response and explanation for her profane tweets.

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

“I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” Wu explained in the attached note. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

Fresh off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season on Friday by ABC, passing 100 episodes with its closing fifth season.

Some have noted that the show’s creative changes, including the departure of creator Nahnatchka Khan and adjustments to Wu’s character, may have added to the response from the actress. This is all speculation by fans and critics, though, so we only have Wu’s response to stand on.