Hoda Kotb officially said goodbye to Today, and in the midst of the celebrations, country music star Walker Hayes paid her a surprise visit. After announcing her retirement late last year, the longtime co-anchor’s final day was on Friday, and there were many tears, surprises, and more. Among those surprises was Hayes, who serenaded Kotb with the song “Wednesdays” they wrote together.

The moment came when Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were discussing on Today with Hoda and Jenna how the song came about, with Kotb explaining that she was talking to Hayes on a podcast, and they talked about “how life is full of the exclamation points: ‘It’s a girl! She said yes! You won!’ And sad days: ‘He didn’t make it. You have cancer. It’s over.’ But I said, most days are just Wednesdays, regular days. If you love your Wednesdays, you’ll love your life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Bush Hager suggested listening to the song, Hayes did one better and came out with a guitar to perform the song live for Kotb, who later told the two, “By the way, I feel like that’s what I love the most about our show. They’ve just been like, Wednesdays – every day has been a good Wednesday.” To which Bush Hager replied, “And it’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to be next to you.”

Kathie Lee Gifford also surprised her former co-host on her final day during “Hodabration.” While Gifford shared she was in Tennessee in a video, it turned out to be a rouse, and she was actually in-studio. Kermit the Frog surprised Kotb and her daughters as well, serenading her with “Rainbow Connection,” the song Kotb sings to her girls every night, making it all the more special.

Hoda Kotb tearfully announced in September that she was retiring from the Today Show in early 2025, wanting to spend more time with her family. She initially joined Today in 2007 as the fourth-hour co-host with Kathie Lee Gifford, at the same time becoming a substitute co-anchor on Today. She became a featured co-anchor on the morning show in 2017 before officially being promoted to co-anchor with Savannah Guthrie. In 2019, Gifford left the fourth hour and was replaced by Jenna Bush Hager.

Her final day on Today was a definite sob fest all around, but it just shows how much of an impact Kotb had. It will be hard to watch Today and Today with Jenna and Friends without Kotb, but there’s always the chance she’ll pop around the studio from time to time.