Kathie Lee Griffin Surprises Hoda Kotb on Her Final Day of ‘Today’

Hoda Kotb had a very special surprise visit from her former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford as she bid farewell to the TODAY show on Friday, Jan. 10 after more than 17 years.

Kotb first received a video message from her former fourth hour co-host during Friday’s “Hodabration” segment, during which Gifford said she was in Tennessee. However, after the video came to a close, Kotb’s co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager revealed Gifford had actually been lying and was there in the studio with them at that very moment.

As Gifford stepped into the studio, a shocked Kotb shouted, “Oh!” She continued, “I love you so much that I was thinking to myself, ‘I sure hope Kath comes.’” After breaking into song, Gifford looked back on her time on TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda from 2008 to 2019, praising her longtime friend as a “fearless person” over the years.

At that point, TODAY contributor Donna Farizan brought out glasses of wine for a special toast courtesy of Gifford. “I’m sending you off with a prayer,” she said, before reading a verse from Jeremiah. “May you walk into the most joyful, prosperous, purposeful time in your life,” she added.



Gifford previously reflected on Kotb’s exit from TODAY back in September, calling her decision “bittersweet.” She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Her warmth, laughter, and incredible spirit have brightened our mornings and touched countless hearts,” adding, “Here’s to new adventures!” alongside the clinking glasses emoji.

Kotb’s TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly also paid tribute to their departing pal during Friday’s show. Guthrie said in her farewell message that Kotb is “so special it’s almost beyond description,” calling her “the ultimate people person.”

“Hoda, I love you deeply. Whether you’re sitting next to me or not. Whether we’re waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning together or not, I will always be by your side, and you will always be by mine,” she continued.

Melvin, who is set to take over Kotb’s co-anchor position alongside Guthrie, acknowledged her “kindness and generosity” after he was announced as her replacement, thanking her for “being a cheerleader and champion for years.” Daly, meanwhile, said he would miss Kotb’s “star-wattage style” in addition to their special bond. “I really cherish our friendship and I always will,” he said. “She has all our love and always will. I love you.”

Finally, Roker said goodbye to his dressing room “next-door neighbor,” getting emotional as he noted he would miss all their bonding time backstage every morning. “But you know what? You, Hope and Haley get to come out of your rooms and see each other every morning. And so, how can I be sad?” Roker continued of Kotb’s two daughters. “She’s probably one of the most selfless people.”