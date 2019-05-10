Constance Wu Angrily Vents on Twitter After ‘Fresh off the Boat’ Renewal by ABC

While some stars usually celebrate a series renewal, Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu stunned fans by angrily tweeting about her show getting picked up for a sixth season Friday.

The Crazy Rich Asians star suddenly tweeted “F–ing hell,” which was surprising. Some even thought it was her way of celebrating the news, so one fan replied, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :).”

“No it’s not,” she replied.

In another tweet, Wu wrote, “So upset right now I’m literally crying. Ugh. F–.”

In case there was any question about Wu’s feelings on the situation, she also responded to an Instagram post celebrating the renewal with “dislike.”

Wu later explained her Twitter outburst, insisting it was not a rampage.

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she wrote.

According to TVLine, representatives for ABC and series producer 20th Century Fox Television declined to comment on Wu’s response.

Wu’s disappointment with the show getting picked up comes after she finally scored a breakthrough movie role in Warner Bros.’ hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. Wu, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film, then signed on for the movies Wish Dragon and Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, which opens on Sept. 13. She also filmed Daniel Yoon’s Low Budget Ethnic Movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in October, before Fresh Off The Boat Season 5 debuted, Wu admitted returning to the show made her schedule difficult.

“The scheduling has been challenging, to say the least, but the experience of going back, other than the scheduling, has been just great,” she said.

However, Wu did say she enjoyed working with her co-stars.

“It’s kind of nice to have the stability and the family-like atmosphere of our show,” she said. “Everyone there, we’ve known each other for over four years, most of the crew and all of the cast, so it’s very familiar. We’ve done four seasons, so there’s not that much pressure. And when you don’t have pressure, you can be free and experiment with the characters and play around.”

Fresh Off The Boat was created by Nahnatchka Khan and is loosely based on chef Eddie Huang’s book of the same name, about his Taiwanese family’s experiences in moving from Washington D.C. to Orlando. Huang narrated the first season, but thanks to creative disagreements with ABC, he left the production and was concerned about its authenticity.

Aside from Wu, the series also stars Randall Park, Hudson Yany, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

