Connie Britton Weighs in on ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reboot Rumors

Actress Connie Britton has weighed in on the Friday Night Lights reboot rumors, and fans of the series will not like what she has to say.

According to ET, Britton appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and when asked about the possibility of a film reboot/sequel to the beloved drama series, she shut down any hopes fans might have had.

“Is that still being talked about?” she replied. “Guys, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t.”

“I think that the consensus is they want to just let it lie,” Britton went on to say. “I’ve kind of come full circle because I was all for it in the beginning. I think if we had done it early on. But now I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way. It was just so beautifully done and beautifully arched. I think we kind of did it.”

Friday Night Lights aired on NBC for five seasons, from 2006 until 2001. In addition to Britton, the series also starred Kyle Chandler, Minka Kelly, Adrianne Palicki, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan, and Jurnee Smollett.

The show was based on author H. G. Bissinger’s non-fiction book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, which had already had a film adaptation years prior, which Britton pointed out.

“It was already a movie. The movie came before the show!” she said speaking of the 2004 film that Britton starred in with Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black, Garrett Hedlund, Tim McGraw, and Amber Heard.

“The movie was actually a recreation of the book, the Buzz Bissinger book, and that book was a journal that took place in the ’80s,” the 51-year-old actress explained. “In the movie, we were playing actual characters, so I was playing a woman named Sharon Gaines and the coach was Coach Gaines. In the show, it was a different time period. It was modern day. We were fictional. It was an adaptation.”

Britton later joked about how when the TV series ended, she took a memento with her. “I stole the parking sign that says ‘Parking for Tami Taylor Principle,’ ” she confessed, adding that she’s since placed the sign in the driveway at her house.

While fans likely will not be seeing Britton reprise her Friday Night Lights role anytime soon, they can currently see her in the Bravo true-crime drama Dirty John, which co-stars Eric Bana and Juno Temple.