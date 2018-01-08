TV Shows

‘Nashville’ Alum Connie Britton Faces Backlash for Her Golden Globes Fashion Statement

Like many actors and actresses attending Sunday’s Golden Globes, Nashville actress Connie Britton participated in the “Time’s Up” protest by wearing black to the event.

But her outfit stood out, mostly because she wore a black shirt with the words “Poverty is Sexist” written in cursive on the front.

The phrase is in reference to another movement, one that draws attention to how women living in extreme poverty also face gender equality. However, many Golden Globes watchers on Twitter were not fans of the statement.

Many of the commenters were then approached by Megan Bond, director of the ONE Campaign that runs the “Poverty is Sexist” campaign.

