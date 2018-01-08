‘Nashville’ Alum Connie Britton Faces Backlash for Her Golden Globes Fashion Statement

.@conniebritton‘s #GoldenGlobes tee: “Poverty is sexist.” pic.twitter.com/5hDP003bG0— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2018
Like many actors and actresses attending Sunday’s Golden Globes, Nashville actress Connie Britton participated in the “Time’s Up” protest by wearing black to the event.
But her outfit stood out, mostly because she wore a black shirt with the words “Poverty is Sexist” written in cursive on the front.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The phrase is in reference to another movement, one that draws attention to how women living in extreme poverty also face gender equality. However, many Golden Globes watchers on Twitter were not fans of the statement.
That doesn’t even make sense and is completely false.— Jules 🦄 (@0jules88) January 8, 2018
2 things this Woman needs to know.— Optimistic Leeds Fan (@RyanLUFC92) January 8, 2018
1) Poverty isn’t an actual living being that has emotions and train of thought
2) is she trying to imply that only Women live in poverty?? pic.twitter.com/GDWZ6QZWDE
Please don’t compare poverty to woman that are successful in Hollywood !— Lorraine Dunn (@lorrainesophiad) January 8, 2018
Many of the commenters were then approached by Megan Bond, director of the ONE Campaign that runs the “Poverty is Sexist” campaign.
Hi Lorraine! Connie is drawing attention to how women living in extreme poverty are hit hardest by gender inequality. More about the #PovertyisSexist campaign and the facts that back it up are available here: https://t.co/aCcKF3M9wp— Meagan Bond (@meaganbond) January 8, 2018