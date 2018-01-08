‘Nashville’ Alum Connie Britton Faces Backlash for Her Golden Globes Fashion Statement

Like many actors and actresses attending Sunday’s Golden Globes, Nashville actress Connie Britton participated in the “Time’s Up” protest by wearing black to the event.

But her outfit stood out, mostly because she wore a black shirt with the words “Poverty is Sexist” written in cursive on the front.

The phrase is in reference to another movement, one that draws attention to how women living in extreme poverty also face gender equality. However, many Golden Globes watchers on Twitter were not fans of the statement.

That doesn’t even make sense and is completely false. — Jules 🦄 (@0jules88) January 8, 2018

2 things this Woman needs to know.

1) Poverty isn’t an actual living being that has emotions and train of thought

2) is she trying to imply that only Women live in poverty?? pic.twitter.com/GDWZ6QZWDE — Optimistic Leeds Fan (@RyanLUFC92) January 8, 2018

Please don’t compare poverty to woman that are successful in Hollywood ! — Lorraine Dunn (@lorrainesophiad) January 8, 2018

Many of the commenters were then approached by Megan Bond, director of the ONE Campaign that runs the “Poverty is Sexist” campaign.