Connie Britton Has the Internet Firing off About Her Hair

Connie Britton arrived at the Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in a beautiful sparkling dress. But what really drew fans attention towards the Nashville, American Horror Story and Friday Night Lights actress was her hair.

Connie Britton really has pretty hair and I like that different look. #SAGAwards — Ariane (@ArianeV7) January 22, 2018

Connie Britton (and her hair) just keep getting more beautiful. #SAGAwards — ️Buy Meaning Of Life by Kelly Clarkson (@RMelvinFan) January 22, 2018

I want to get swallowed by Connie Britton’s hair.#SAGAwards2018 — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) January 22, 2018

“Is it even legal to look that good?” the SAG Awards‘ own Twitter account wrote.

“Connie Britton really has pretty hair and I like that different look,” one fan tweeted.

Britton presented an award during the cermony alongside Mandy Moore.

While she wasn’t up for any awards on Sunday, Britton had a very productive 2017. On television she was in two episodes of the comedy SMILF and an episode of American Dad! On the big screen sh played Kathy in Beatriz at Dinner and had a role in the biopic Professor Marston and The Wonder Women.

Britton caused a stir at the Golden Globes earlier this month by wearing a “Poverty is Sexist” t-shirt to the awards show.

“I proudly wore a sweater embroidered with the words ‘poverty is sexist’ because nowhere in the world are women economically equal to men, nor do they have the same economic opportunities as men — and that inequality is even worse for girls and women in the world’s poorest countries,” Britton wrote in an op-ed for Entertainment Weekly.