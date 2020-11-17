✖

After more than a decade on TBS, TV host Conan O'Brien is leaving the network. His self-titled nightly show, Conan, will come to an end in June 2021. O'Brien will then shift his focus to a new variety show on the HBO Max streaming platform.

According to Variety, O'Brien is ending his tenure at TBS after 11 years and will create a weekly variety series for HBO Max. There is no known premiere date for O'Brien's new venture. His travel specials, Conan Without Borders, will continue to air on TBS for the foreseeable future. The host's departure means that Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will be the only late-night show on TBS.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" O’Brien said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

O'Brien came to TBS in 2010 after a highly-publicized departure from NBC. He hosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien for 15 years and was set to take over the Tonight Show from Jay Leno. However, NBC set out to move The Jay Leno Show to late night, which pushed The Tonight Show to a post-midnight start time. O'Brien ultimately opted to quit and find a new home.

Since joining TBS, O'Brien has drawn attention with his guests and various methods of bringing entertainment to viewers. He had numerous conversations with Timothy Olyphant, Nikki Glaser and Bill Burr, many of which resulted in the host struggling to catch his breath due to the amount of laughter. He also filmed unique segments that took him outside of the office, such as when he called an Uber for himself, Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. Now O'Brien will take his particular brand of humor to another platform.

Along with his shows, O'Brien has traveled the world and filmed multiple specials, starting in 2015. He has visited Mexico, Israel, Haiti, Greenland and Cuba as part of the Conan Without Borders series. That series will continue on TBS despite O'Brien's departure.

"Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades," added Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. "We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week."