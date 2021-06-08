'Conan' Guests Revealed for Final 2 Weeks of Shows on TBS With Major Change

✖

As Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show comes to an end later this month after 11 years at TBS, the network has revealed details surrounding its last episodes, including the farewell guest list boasting several beloved staples over the years like Jack Black, Bill Hader, Dana Carvey and more. But along with a starry guest list comes a welcomed change fans at home will appreciate as the show will open its doors to a live studio audience.

In a press release from the network on Tuesday, O'Brien's TBS series Conan will end its run with an hour-long finale on June 24. The news comes after the announcement last year that found the 58-year-old ending his tenure at the network to create a weekly variety series for HBO Max. While there is no premiere date for O'Brien's new series, his travel specials Conan Without Borders will continue to air on TBS for the foreseeable future. O'Brien's departure also means Samantha Bee's late-night series, Full Frontal, will be the only talk show offering on TBS as of now.

With a live studio audience getting the chance to attend O'Brien's swan song from the network, the guests who will take part in bidding the comedian farewell include:

Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis

Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: To Be Announced

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black

In a statement for Variety last November, O'Brien revealed he got his best career advice from Johnny Carson, stating (most hilariously): "In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,'" he said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription."

Continuing to film the show from the historic Largo Theater in Los Angeles with his crew, writers, and best friend Andy Richter, Conan has been without a live studio audience for the past year. But that will change thanks to LA County COVID Guidelines providing a bit of leeway in light of California's vaccination rate hitting more than 42% as of this writing. Per the network, "attendees will need to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and show proof of vaccination" and "masks will be required." Tickets for O'Brien's last show are available now. For more information and to enter the free ticket lottery, visit Team Coco's official website.