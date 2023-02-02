'CNN This Morning' Star Reportedly Having 'Hard Time Adapting'

An anchor at CNN is having difficulty adjusting to her new position. According to a report from Puck News, some sources at the network revealed that Kaitlan Collins, one of the three co-hosts of CNN This Morning, is struggling to adjust to her new role. Her meteoric rise to fame began as a Trump White House correspondent, where she gained fame for her tough, no-nonsense reporting, but she has yet to establish her place behind the desk, where older and more experienced anchors share the spotlight. The outlet also reported that CNN This Morning itself is on shaky ground. During its lowest-rated week since launch, the show drew 331,000 viewers on average, less than a third of Fox & Friends and less than half of MSNBC's Morning Joe, and only 65,000 from the 25-to-54 demographic.

As a result of some on-air incidents suggesting something was amiss behind the scenes, CNN This Morning's anchors have been under intense scrutiny. This Morning's troubling incidents began earlier this month with Lemon challenging co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Collins on equal pay in sports, declaring, "I know everyone's gonna hate me," Lemon began. "But the men's team makes more money. If they make more money, then they should get more money. The men's team makes more money because people are more interested in the men!" Despite the other two anchors' counterarguments, Lemon remained steadfast in his position. In another awkward moment, Lemon and Collins clashed verbally on the Dec. 15 broadcast. Lemon attempted to read through the latest updates on Brittney Griner's return to the U.S. after watching a segment from a correspondent on the scene. As he looked through his notes and attempted to get through a certain amount of facts before moving on, Collins constantly interjected to make the conversation more conversational. This incident made viewers complain about the lack of chemistry between the hosts.

Wake up with @DonLemon, @PoppyHarlowCNN, and @KaitlanCollins on CNN This Morning for in-depth coverage on the latest headlines impacting our world, every weekday from 6-9 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/C2UFhHGjes — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2023

The incident did not end there, as Puck News reported in a story about CNN's broader problems behind the scenes. Insiders said Lemon took the following day off from work, leaving Collins and Harlow to host without him. He is believed to have left to avoid conflict after the tense confrontation with Collins the day before. However, some felt Lemon just took the day off because he was tired from traveling after attending the White House Christmas party the previous day. Although Lemon and Collins are reported to be at odds, Harlow showed her co-hosts some love in an Instagram post. The anchor uploaded a black and white picture of the three journalists posing for photos at the Dec. 11 event, CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History. Harlow, Lemon, and Collins appear relaxed, smiling. A heart emoji followed the caption, "The only two people who could make me smile this big after a 3am wake up."