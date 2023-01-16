CNN Makes Major Changes to It Daytime Shows

CNN announced major changes to its daytime blocks, as new CNN CEO Chris Licht continues making his presence known at the network. The big changes mean familiar faces like Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota will have new roles. Jim Acosta will also take on a heavier load on the weekends.

The weekday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET block will be anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan, and Sara Snider from CNN's New York studios. Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez, and Jim Sciutto will take over the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET block from CNN's studio in Washington, D.C. John King will continue hosting Inside Politics with John King from Washington during the 12 p.m. ET hour.

The changes mean CNN Newsroom anchors Blackwell and Camerota will take on new roles. Blackwell will head back to Atlanta to anchor CNN's weekend morning show. Camerota will anchor CNN Tonight at 10 p.m. show, while Laura Coates will take over the 11 p.m. ET show. Acosta's schedule will expand to include anchoring the 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET block on Saturdays and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Sundays.

"CNN's Dayside audience is highly influential, with executives and leaders watching from their offices around the country as the day's news unfolds," Licht said on Jan. 11. "We are leaning into our greatest strengths, showcasing our unparalleled newsgathering operation and giving our anchors the room to be more authentic. We've seen how our audience responds to this format, and we believe it will put us in a position of strength going into the evening and primetime hours." CNN has not said when these new changes will go into effect, but viewers can expect the changes "in the coming months."

Licht took over CNN from Jeff Zucker in February 2022. He has already made several big moves, including letting several long-time correspondents and anchors go. His biggest move to date came in September 2022 when he canceled New Day to launch CNN This Morning. The new daytime morning show features Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlin Collins. Licht is still searching for a permanent 9 p.m. ET host, as that slot has been in a state of flux since Chris Cuomo's firing in 2021.