CNN Alum Joining MSNBC Lineup

Former CNN anchor Anna Cabrera is joining MSNBC. The network announced Wednesday that Cabrera is set to anchor MSNBC's 10 a.m. hour in a program called Ana Cabrera Reports. The move comes after the award-winning journalist announced in December 2022 that she would be leaving the network.

In Ana Cabrera Reports, set to premiere Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. ET, "Cabrera will break down the latest news and bring expert in-the-field reporting on the day's most important stories to viewers, paired with interviews and discussions with newsmakers, journalists, thought leaders, and more," per MSNBC. The hourlong show, executive produced by Kerrie Wudyka, is taking the slot previously anchored by Jose Diaz-Balart, who shifted to 11 a.m. as part of a larger scheduling shake-up earlier this year.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @AnaCabrera joins @MSNBC as anchor of "Ana Cabrera Reports" weekdays at 10amET.



Before joining MSNBC, Cabrera was an anchor and national correspondent for CNN for nearly 10 years. She first joined the network in 2013 and was based in Denver before anchoring CNN Newsroom. During her time at CNN, Cabrera hosted two presidential town halls and was first to interview former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley following an historic vote on North Korea sanctions. She confirmed in December that "after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities."

"My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and to work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization," she said at the time. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family."

Prior to her stints at CNN and MSNBC, Cabrera previously worked as an anchor for WGMH-TV, the ABC affiliate in Denver, and was an anchor and reporter at NBC and Fox affiliates in Spokane, Washington. In 2012, she won a regional Emmy for her anchoring of Colorado's High Park fire in 2012. She also received the Outstanding Television Anchor impact award by the National Hispanic Media Coalition "for her continued advocacy for the Latino community and for her presence as the first Latina to have her own show on a major cable network." Her first show on MSNBC will be on Monday.