Cillian Murphy Addresses ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Casting Rumors

In the newest Harry Potter reboot on HBO, He Who Must Not Be Named will not be played by Cillian Murphy — despite rumors to the contrary.

The actor addressed the rumors of his casting as Lord Voldemort on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he denied his involvement in the new series. The role was previously played by Ralph Fiennes in the original films.

“No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don’t know anything about that,” Murphy said. “I mean, also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.”

While several actors have been cast for the new series, including Dominic McLaughlin in the title role, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, the casting of the series’ biggest villain has been kept under lock and key by HBO.

Many have speculated that the network will keep the casting of Voldemort under wraps until the reveal is necessary, leaving fans to endlessly speculate who could fill the role on television.

The first season of HBO’s Harry Potter will premiere in 2027 with eight episodes.