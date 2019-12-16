Chuy Bravo Revealed Just Weeks Before Death He Wanted to Work With Chelsea Handler Again

The tragic passing of Chuy Bravo has hit many as the news began emerging Sunday night. The longtime co-host on Chelsea Handler‘s talk show Chelsea Lately passed away at the age of 63. He was in Mexico City late Saturday night at the time of his passing. It’s been since learned that Bravo actually was fully prepared to return to his role on the show after its ending in 2014. In an interview with Radar Online just days before his death, he shared that he would be welcoming towards a return with his former co-star.

“I love her. She is my dearest,” he said. “I would definitely accept a job if she offered it to me. When the show ended, we already knew what was going to happen by then. But it’s okay. Of course I was sad, because the whole crew, we are like a family.”

He added in the interview that the two have continued to talk after the show’s run ended. Handler also sent him a happy birthday post to which Bravo was very appreciative.

“She is very busy,” Bravo told the outlet on Dec. 11. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday.”

Fans of the former show have been sharing their thoughts on social media since the news came out.

“Sad news,” one user commented on Handler’s post. “I just heard one of [your] pod cast last night in regards to people on the other side. So I know, that you know, he will always be with you.”

Another responded to her post, “Oh no. I loved that little nugget too. My condolences to his family and friends and fellow fans.”

With his loss, Handler took to the Instagram shortly after the news broke, to share her words about the tragic loss.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler wrote on her social media post. “[Bravo] gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”