‘Mad Men’ Star Snags New Lead Role in NBC Series

It looks like NBC has finally found its final Good Girl in former Mad Man star Christina Hendricks.

The freshman comedy Good Girls was ordered to series at NBC, but one of its leads had to be recast. After Kathleen Rose Perkins took on a lead role in the series pilot, Hendricks has now been tapped to replace her.

Actresses Retta (Parks And Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) also starred in the pilot, and they will keep their roles heading into production on Season 1.

Good Girls comes from the mind of Jenna Bans, and is said to be a comedy with some dramatic elements, taking themes from Thelma & Louise and Breaking Bad.

The series follows three suburban moms, played by Hendricks, Retta, and Whitman, as they decide to do more for their families. Instead of continuing to make ends meet, the trio robs a local supermarket. After one of them is recognized, and they realize that they took way more money than they intended, the three friends struggle with their perfect getaway.

Reno Wilson, Matthew Lillard, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, and Izzy Stannard are also included in the series’ cast.

Good Girls is set for a midseason premiere on NBC.

