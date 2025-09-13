Chrissy Teigen Is Working on an ABC Sitcom

Chrissy Teigen is coming to ABC.

According to Deadline, the television personality and model is working on a new workplace comedy at the Disney-owned network.

The new comedy, All’s Fine, is currently in development at ABC and comes from Teigen, David E. Kelley, Matt Tinker, and Caroline Fox. Set at a food truck park in Austin, Texas, the workplace comedy is about a “group of hardscrabble chefs just trying to survive the lunch rush, and a pair of very different sisters with the same ambition: to get their own restaurant, or at least a truck with A/C.”

Fox is set to write and serve as executive producer alongside Kelley and Tinker via David E. Kelley Productions. Teigen will executive produce through Huntley Productions. Shelby Leshine will serve as co-executive producer for David E. Kelley Productions with Tracy Stevens for Huntley Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

Chrissy Teigen has done a wide range of projects. On top of her modeling career, she’s a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, TV personality, and the founder of both the food and lifestyle brand Cravings and film and television company Huntley Productions. She can most recently be seen in the second season of Deal or No Deal Island, where she was revealed to be the Banker, nearly 20 years after being a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal.

Additionally, Teigen served as an executive producer on the Netflix sports documentary film Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist in 2022 and was the co-host of the lifestyle panel talk show FABLife from 2015 to 2017 and reality competition series Lip Sync Battle from 2015 to 2019. She was a judge on Snack Off in 2014 and a challenge judge on America’s Next Top Model. Other credits include Wild ‘n Out, Inside Amy Schumer, Ridiculousness, The Mindy Project, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and her Quibi-turned-Roku Channel arbitration-based court show, Chrissy’s Court.

Additional information on All’s Fine has not been revealed, but the show is only in development and has not yet received a series order at ABC. A cast has also not been announced, but it’s possible that and more will be shared in the coming months. All’s Fine is the latest show announced to be in development at ABC, as the network has several shows in the works, including a new The Rookie spinoff that is inching closer to a pilot order.