Chris Wallace Weighs in on Search for CNN's Next CEO

CNN is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer. On Wednesday, Chris Licht, the embattled CEO of CNN, departed the cable news network following a tumultuous one-year tenure and just days after The Atlantic published a critical profile of him, leaving many to wonder who will take over the role as CNN's head, a role that Chirs Wallace said has yet to be filled.



Speaking to Variety at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? anchor weighed in on the ongoing search for CNN's next CEO, admitting that he doesn't know what will happen or who the job will fall to. Wallace said the network has "really capable people that were part of the executive team for over a decade" and there is currently "is an interim team, and meanwhile, there's a search to see who the new boss is going to be." According to Wallace, the job of CNN CEO "might be one of the old bosses, or it might be a new boss," and while that remains up in the air, one thing is certain: "we're trying to do the right thing, which is not to be tilted one way or the other, but to go back to old fashioned, down the middle journalism that's equally tough on both sides. That's how I've lived my whole career for half a century, and I think that's to be applauded."

Who will be the next CEO of CNN? Chris Wallace weighs in at the premiere of #IndianaJones. https://t.co/nh6ZRSfNcI pic.twitter.com/MXvQkZ0CDE — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2023

Puck News first reported Licht's departure Wednesday morning, with CNN's own news website confirming the news shortly after, writing, Licht's "brief one-year tenure at the network was stained by a series of severe missteps, [and he] will depart the company." David Zaslav, chief executive of parent company Warner Bros Discovery, reportedly informed employees of the shift at the start of the network's daily editorial meeting, stating, "I met with Chris and he will be leaving CNN." Sources told Variety that Zaslav and his team informed Licht as early as Tuesday that he would be leaving the network.



"The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it," Zaslav said in an email to staff. "While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism."



An interim leadership team has been put in place for the time being. It consists of Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, Virginia Moseley, executive vice president of editorial, and Eric Sherling, executive vice president of U.S. programming, as well as David Leavy, chief operating officer.