Chris Matthews Suddenly Retires On-Air and Social Media Has Thoughts

On Monday, political TV journalist Chris Matthews suddenly retired, on-air, from Hardball — the MSNBC political TV talk show he has hosted for over 20 years — and social media users have some thoughts about it. During his final broadcast, Matthews made the announcement that he was stepping down, saying, “Obviously, this isn’t for lack of interest in politics,” indicating that it was entirely his choice to leave. CNN reports that Matthews was told he needed to step down due to some recent controversies, both on and off air.

“After a conversation with MSNBC, I decided tonight will be my last Hardball, so let me tell you why,” he went on to say. “The younger generation’s out there ready to take the reins. We see them in politics, in media, in fighting for their causes. They’re improving the workplace.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some have pointed to comments Matthews made about Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as a possible reason why he was asked to retire, and others have brought up allegations of inappropriate behavior behind the scenes.

Social media users have since been reacting to the surprising news, with the responses ranging from critical to supportive. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.

​

My friend and colleague @HardballChris with a heart felt sign off and nod to his viewers who are many. His love of politics and politicians and enthusiasm for every story he covers is in a league of its own. https://t.co/W76gZGJfo3 — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) March 3, 2020

Just spoke to @HardballChris. He’s upbeat, not bitter; eager for more writing, speaking out, after a record run in a cold business hosting an era-defining show. Perfect person? No, no one is. Essentially decent guy and family man? Yes. Genius at politics? Def. My friend? Always. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews’ entire career history will now be memory holed, all for the crime of him telling a woman, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?”



We went from Weinstein to this. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2020

​

bizarre narrative among warren supporters that she “took down” chris matthews. as far as i can tell catalyzing incidents were his wwii comment on sanders (for which he apologized) and the sexual harassment allegations (which he mentioned last night). warren not seemingly a factor — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) March 3, 2020

. @HardballChris is a real person who truly loves & knows politics. I appreciate all that he has taught me about them & I will miss watching him daily. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 3, 2020

Mike Barnicle with the worst take ever on the Chris Matthews resignation:



“Regardless of the validity of the women’s claims, this shouldn’t have happened to Chris. We need to pump the brakes. It could happen to you or me.”



Only if you harrass women dude. #MorningJoe — DBarryJ (@BarryJa41633306) March 3, 2020

​

I’m not shocked that Chris Matthews is…ummm…resigning. His voice always bugged the hell out of me when I watched regular network television 10 years ago. So, are we supposed to be sad or mad about this scumbag or nah? pic.twitter.com/rkHAd3HnLA — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) March 3, 2020

I hope you’re in for @ewarren today. She can win if you vote for her. She has plans nested inside plans. She’s a fighter, a teacher, a proven winner against an incumbent Republican. She cut down Bloomberg’s lead and shined a light on Chris Matthews. And have you seen her dog?! — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 3, 2020

Perhaps most surprising part of Chris Matthews news is people calling him a great “journalist.” He didn’t practice journalism for a day in his life. He was a “barker,” someone who promotes the spectacle for spectacle’s sake. That’s not journalism. — John Warner (@biblioracle) March 3, 2020

​

This is utterly embarrassing for the #MeToo movement.



This is a now hanging offense: “You’re a knockout…it’s all right getting bad news from you.” https://t.co/WyRBD44MeT — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 3, 2020

.@HardballChris has been a political commentator, author and reporter for 40 years as well as speechwriter for @JimmyCarter and we will miss him as a colleague — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 3, 2020

Anyone think it is a coincidence Chris Matthews suddenly had all these accusations of sexual predation immediately after he attacked Sanders and #Socialism?



Yeah no, not a coincidence.



That’s how the Left takes people out. They have a #metoo file on everyone, even their own. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 3, 2020

​

.@HardballChris I’m very sorry to hear of your resignation. Unfortunately you were 1 of the last—if not THE last—liberals on TV willing to criticize the neocon pro-war agenda. You always treated me w/ respect & were never condescending. With aloha, sincerely wishing you the best pic.twitter.com/EA6eKz1YI1 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

I’ve watched Matthews for nearly 20 years. I first appeared on @hardball in 2012. Matthews knows his stuff and expects you to. He was tough and I was glad for it. My goal was to do good TV and get invited back. I was, over a hundred times. Thank you @HardballChris. I’ll miss you. — Rick Tyler • Author of STILL RIGHT (@rickwtyler) March 3, 2020

Chris Matthews is a friend of mine. He and I have flirted unabashedly for 20 years. This is an atrocious end to a noble, happy-warrior career. I will continue to be his friend. Angry column to follow. #ChrisMatthews #NoCryingInBaseball #Hardball — kathleenparker (@kathleenparker) March 3, 2020

​

.@SteveKornacki reacts to Chris Matthews’ retirement: “Chris Matthews is a giant, he’s a legend. It’s been an honor for me to work with him, to sit in here on occasion. I know how much you meant to him and I know how much he meant to you.”https://t.co/Sg0gdS34lc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 3, 2020

I don’t expect Chris Matthew’s friends and colleagues to kick him when he’s down. I do expect Mika, Barnicle and others to stop pretending speaking the truth is “toxic outrage.” Chris Matthews was openly inappropriate for years. We all saw it. Someone finally said it. #MorningJoe — Straight No Chaser (@serioustalk01) March 3, 2020

Today in politics was so wild, Chris Matthews had to drop out & he wasn’t even running! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 3, 2020

​

I have watched @HardballChris for 30 years. I have learned about politics and politicians from him. I also have been a guest on his show and during our segment I learned about his decency and compassion. Chris, thank you for being a part of my life. https://t.co/JbgAg4RKQq — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 3, 2020

Man, Twitter is vicious. Let me say something NICE.

I’ve watched a lot of cable news, since that became a thing. What I’ve LEARNED from @HardballChris is that it’s OK to be passionate. It’s OK to show the camera you love what you’re doing.

That was important for me to see. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 3, 2020