Sophia Bush Books First TV Role After ‘Chicago PD’ Exit

Sophia Bush will be flexing her comedy muscles in her first post-Chicago PD TV gig.

The actress is set to guest star on ABC‘s upcoming Zach Braff comedy Alex Inc, premiering on March 28.

According to TVLine, the midseason comedy focuses on family man and journalist Alex (Braff), who leaves his radio job to start a podcasting company. Bush will play the role of Vanessa Stanhope, a well-known radio host who crosses paths with Alex.

Additionally, Emmy nominee Matt Walsh (Veep) will appear in an episode as a detective who has valuable information for Alex’s attorney wife (The Good Place‘s Tiya Sircar) about an unsolved case.

An airdate for Bush’s episode has not been announced. ABC announced the cancellation of freshman comedy The Mayor to make room in the schedule for Alex Inc. The show will premiere Wednesday, March 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Alex, Inc. also stars also stars Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Hillary Anne Matthews (New Girl).

Bush left Chicago PD in May 2017 after four seasons of playing the role of Erin Lindsay. At the time of her announcement, Bush said in an interview with Refinery29 that she just felt it was time to do something new.

“I don’t have to give everyone the specific break down of exactly why I left until I’m ready to do that,” Bush said. “But, the overarching theme for me, was that I landed my dream job. I landed this job that, since I was 20 years old and trying to become an actor, I said I wanted. And aspects of it, don’t get me wrong, were wonderful. But, I realized by the end of the second season I couldn’t do that job anymore.”

Bush said the PD cast and crew became like family, but “I knew just how miserable I was going to work everyday.”

In November, it was rumored that Bush left in part because of co-star Jason Beghe’s behind-the-scenes conduct. He reportedly used “highly aggressive and sexually suggestive language” and has been “intimidating” towards the cast and crew. He was also reprimanded for anger issues in the past.

Bush first rose to fame for playing the character of Brooke Davis on the hit series One Tree Hill.