‘Chicago P.D.’ Airs First Season 5 Promo During ‘Sunday Night Football’

Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid promised fans that the upcoming season of the NBC drama series would bring real-life issues to the forefront, and the first promo for the upcoming episodes proved that he wasn’t kidding.

Millions watched the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants go toe-to-toe during the first Sunday Night Football game of the year, and NBC chose this highly-watched event to debut the first promo from Chicago P.D. Season 5.

The 15-second video began with a heartbreaking moment, as it looks like Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) accidentally shot a young girl while on duty. The narrator of the promo says, “One deadly misfire will engulf Chicago P.D. in the biggest controversy of their lives.”

As the narrator speaks, Halstead can be seen multiple times, clearly in agony over what has happened.

“Are you saying I shot that little girl?” he asks at one point.

Most of the rest of the ad shows memorials for the child who was killed, Halstead struggling with what has happened and local politicians getting involved in the case.

The video comes to a close with Wendell Pierce, who will be guest starring as powerful Chicago figure Alderman Ray Price, telling Detective Voight (Jason Beghe) that “Someone has got to pay for that little girl.”

While the promo aired on NBC on Sunday, an official version hasn’t yet been released online.

Chicago P.D. will premiere its fifth season on NBC on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET.