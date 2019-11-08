‘Chicago P.D.’ Reveals Major Character’s Surprise Pregnancy in New Promo

Chicago P.D. has some surprising news for a member of Intelligence in the promo for next week’s episode. The NBC police drama series reunited a fan-favorite couple a few weeks ago, then seemed to forget about their potential hookup. Turns out, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) relationship will change forever after a doctor’s visit reveals the detective is pregnant.

The promo shows Burgess receiving the news she is four-weeks pregnant, living her in a state of shock.

“For one of Chicago’s finest, everything is about to change,” the clip’s narrator teases.

“I don’t want to miss the opportunity to be a mom,” Burgess can be heard saying as the video shows Ruzek meeting up with her in the locker room.

“O.K., what does that mean?” Ruzek says, leaving his coworker and former fiancée to answer the question during the upcoming episode.

Fans will remember Burgess and Ruzek reunited for one night during the One Chicago infection crossover event. At the end of the three-hour special, Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) asked the pair if they wanted to go to the bar after their difficult shift.

They both decided to go home instead. After their coworker walked away, Ruzek stopped Burgess and asked her if she wanted to spend the night together. She hesitated at first, but then agreed and left the police station holding hands.

Looks like their reunion is going to bring an exciting and complicated development for the two members of the Intelligence Unit.

Ahead of the crossover episode, Burgess teased the fan-favorite couple’s reunion would come with surprising news.

“What’s going to happen to her takes her by surprise,” Squerciati told Us Weekly in early October. “She has such bad luck in the personal sphere, that she sort of is putting her nose to the grindstone and not looking up. Then, what happens in the crossover and later on, socially, it’s really a surprise for her.”

“Burzek is, sort of, coming back. I think the fans demanded it, knocked down [creator] Rick Eid’s door,” she added. “It’s good. I don’t know what the ending is, but it’s a very interesting storyline.”

“I don’t think this is endgame yet, but it’ll test them.” she said, adding she doesn’t believe either detective is good for the other at the moment.

Will we get a Burzek baby this season? Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.