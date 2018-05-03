‘Chicago P.D.’: Olinsky Fights for His Life in Season Finale Promo

‘Chicago P.D.’ has fans holding their breath right now! Hold on, because next week’s finale will be even more intense.

In the promo for the May 9 episode, viewers can see jail security guards rushing toward Olisnky (Elias Koteas) after being brutally stabbed on his way back to his cell.

“Alvin Olinsky has dedicated his life to the people of this city,” Voight (Jason Beghe) says as he and Woods (Mykelti Williamson) face off one last time.

“You put a good man in jail,” he continues.

“YOU put a good man in jail,” Woods responds.

The teaser also shows Olinsky being wheeled into the hospital as Voight tells him to be strong and push through his injuries.

“Let’s say, hypothetically, I confessed, would that be enough to clear all charges against Olinsky?” Voight asks as the promo ends with images of Al being wheeled into surgery.

Chicago P.D. fans were left with a huge cliffhanger after Olinsky was was arrested, denied bail and left bleeding to death from multiple stab wounds outside of his cell during Wednesday night’s episode.

And Olinksy’s stabbing was not the only cliffhanger shocking fans ahead of next week’s finale, as Voight decided to come clean about being responsible for Bingham’s murder to Woods seconds before the attack.

After the team solves a case involving military grade weapons, they all attend Olinsky’s bail hearing. Voight is shocked when he sees a new judge look over the proceedings and deny bail for his friend. He rushes and confronts Wells, who reveals the mayor himself appointed a different judge, “smelling a rat” on the case.

Out of options, Voight goes to Woods, as Olinsky is sent back to his jail cell and is about to be confronted by two inmates when the security guard stops them. Voight tells Woods he’ll tell him everything if he promises his friend will be cleared of all charges. The detective agrees if Voight’s intel is compelling, and has a suspicious look on his face as the sergeant walks into his home.

At the prison, the security guard walks Olinsky to his cell until he gets a call on his phone. After he walks away, Olinsky is surprised by an inmate who comes out of his cell and stabs him in the stomach multiple times, a cliffhanger that left fans speechless.

Chicago P.D. will air its season finale on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.