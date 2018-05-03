‘Chicago P.D.’ Possibly Kills off [Spoiler] Ahead of Season Finale

Things are not looking good for Olinsky on Chicago P.D.

The veteran undercover officer was arrested for Bingham’s murder in the beginning of Wednesday’s new episode of the NBC drama, and ended up being brutally injured as the hour came to a close.

As the Intelligence Unit worked to prevent military grade weapons from being sold to a gang, Trudy (Amy Morton) escorts Woods (Mykelti Williamson) into the station where he arrests Olinsky (Elias Koteas) for Bingham’s murder.

As viewers know, Voight (Jason Beghe) was the one who killed Bingham earlier in the season and Olinsky helped cover it up by moving the body when the authorities were close to discovering it.

After Olinsky is told to stay in jail until his bail hearing, Voight goes to Woods and tells him he knows Olinsky is not guilty of the crime.

“Oh yeah? Then who did?” Woods says. “Olinsky flips or he rots in prison.”

Voight visits Olinksy in jail and he assures him he’ll do everything in his power to get him out of prison, which includes asking for a few favors.

The head of the Intelligence Unit meets with Judge Wells (John Pankow) and asks him to find a way to secure Olinsky is released on bail after the hearing, even blackmailing him with damning information when he hesitates.

At the jail, Olinksy gets advice from a friendly security guard about how to make it through, but as he leaves one of the inmates threatens Olinsky and his wife Meredith.

Voight later meets with Wells again, who says the judge assigned to Olinsky’s case will call in sick, giving him the opportunity to step in to grant him bail. As this happens, however, Meredith (Melissa Carlson) begs her husband to come clean about what happened so he can save himself, but Olinsky tells her he would never betray his friend.

As Olinsky gets back to his cell, the security guard hands him a burner phone and tells him he’s being set up to take the fall for the murder, and he won’t be getting bail if he doesn’t talk.

After the team solves the gun case, they all attend Olinsky’s bail hearing. Voight is shocked when he sees a new judge look over the proceedings and deny bail for his friend. He rushes and confronts Wells, who reveals the mayor himself appointed a different judge, “smelling a rat” on the case.

Out of options, Voight goes to Woods near the end of the episode, as Olinsky is sent back to his jail cell and is about to be confronted by two inmates when the security guard stops them. Voight tells Woods he’ll tell him everything if he can assure his friend will be cleared of all charges. The detective agrees if Voight’s intel is compelling, and has a suspicious look on his face as the sergeant walks into his home.

At the prison, the security guard walks Olinsky to his cell until he gets a call on his phone. After he walks away, Olinsky is surprised by an inmate who comes out of his cell and stabs him in the stomach multiple times. The episode ends as he loses consciousness.

Chicago P.D. will air its season finale on Wednesday, May 9 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.