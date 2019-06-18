‘Chicago P.D.’, ‘Med’, ‘Fire’ Premiere Date and Times Released

Producer Dick Wolf‘s Chicago universe will once again have a night all to itself on NBC this fall. The network announced the premiere date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on Monday.

The all-new, all-Chicago nights will start on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET with Chicago Med‘s Season 5 premiere. Chicago Fire Season 8 will kick off right after at 9 p.m. ET, with Chicago P.D. Season 7 closing out the night at 10 p.m. ET.

The three shows were renewed early on in the 2019-2020 season, getting picked up in February. All three shows continue to be solid performers for the network, plus having them all on one night makes it easier for crossovers.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC Entertainment co-presidents of Scripted Programming, said in a statement February. “The Chicago franchise is a lynchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”

As with Wolf’s Law & Order franchise, the Chicago shows have seen additions and subtractions to their ensembles. This upcoming season will be no different. Jon Seda, who stars as Detective Antonio Dawson on P.D., and Med stars Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhlin, who play Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker, are leaving their shows. As previously reported in April, it was a creative decision for all three made by the writers.

“It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the [One Chicago] world. To my cast [Family], I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you [chihards] out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO,” Seda wrote on Twitter.

Seda had been a part of the Chicago-verse since the first season of Chicago Fire, when he was introduced as the brother of Monica Raymund’s character. He was one of the original P.D. stars and went on to make appearances in the short-lived Chicago Justice and Law & Order: SVU. The only Chicago show he did not appear on was Med.

While Med and P.D. will experience some changes, Fire will keep its core cast. In April, Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney signed two-year deals, meaning they will also star in a potential Season 9. Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Yuri Sardarov, Eamonn Walker and David Eigenberg will all be back for Season 8 as well.

Wolf’s other NBC series, Law & Order: SVU, will debut its 21st season on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

