‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Mark Hood Talks Sophia Bush’s Exit

Chicago P.D. female lead Sophia Bush is leaving the NBC cop drama series after four seasons. She is the second key Chicago P.D. player to depart, along with co-creator and showrunner Matt Olmstead, who left back in March.

Since her departure announcement fans have been quite upset, taking to social media to voice their disapproval. Now one of the series former cast members, Mark Hood, is speaking out about Bush’s exit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh no. @SophiaBush is leaving my favorite show Chicago PD I’m mad man. #DetectiveErinLindsay,” the actor and singer wrote on Twitter, adding a crying face emoji.

Up Next: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Sophia Bush Officially Exits The Series

Check out Hood’s tweet below:

Oh no. @SophiaBush is leaving my favorite show Chicago PD 😥I’m mad man. #DetectiveErinLindsay https://t.co/ypGDhiP8LA — Mark Hood (@MarkJPHood) May 25, 2017

The actor had a role in Chicago P.D. as Rashad in Season 4, episode 16 titled Emotional Proximity.

Bush played Det. Erin Lindsay on the Dick Wolf series, who it was hinted at the end of Season 4 would be leaving Chicago to take a job with the FBI. Bush has been with the show since the first season and has appeared on episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and Law & Order: SVU.

P.D. is one of the three Chicago shows currently airing on NBC, with the network recently cancelling freshman series Chicago Justice. All three of the other shows have been renewed. They have been dependable ratings performers for NBC at the 9 and 10 p.m. hours.

More: ‘Chicago Fire’ And ‘Chicago P.D.’ Make Big Move Tapping Reza Tabrizi, Eriq La Salle As EP/Directors

News of the series renewals was accompanied by the announcement that Law & Order: SVU showrunner Rick Eid would leave that show to assume showrunning duties on fellow Wolf Films series Chicago P.D..

[H/T Twitter, Mark Hood]