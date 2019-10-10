‘Chicago P.D.’: Major Character Moves Away Without Saying Goodbye

Chicago P.D. finally revealed how Antonio Dawson was written off the series, but did not give him a chance to say goodbye. The beloved character played by Jon Seda was a part of the NBC police drama since the spinoff was first set up in an episode of Chicago Fire. Seda also played Antonio on the short-lived Chicago Justice, before returning to P.D.

His exit was announced before the end of Season 6, with many fearing a grim fate for the character after the reveal of his problem with drugs. However, it seems the character got an off-camera happy ending.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago P.D. Season 7, Episode 3: “Familia”

The episode began with the newest recruit to Intelligence Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) getting in trouble for making a mess before her first day even started. At the headquarters, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) arrives for his first day back since his suspension when he notices Burgess (Marina Squerciati) erasing Antonio’s name from the blackboard.

He asks her what she is doing and she says Voight (Jason Beghe) ordered her to update it, before he asks him what is going on.

“This is for real? Antonio is moving to Puerto Rico for sure?” Ruzek asks.

“It’s what he wants. He’s got family there. At the end of the day, it’s probably a good decision,” Voight says, before Rojas walks in and he makes the proper introductions.

antonio dawson deserves better 💔 #ChicagoPD — nági (@nagilacaroline) October 10, 2019

Antonio deserved a goodbye #CHICAGOPD — Ciara Byrne (@Ciara_Byrne21) October 10, 2019

Sooo, y’all just gon’ have my boy, Antonio, move to Puerto Rico without an official farewell?! #ChicagoPD 🤔😤 pic.twitter.com/5kUpbxnaC3 — Jenae Ivy (@justwrite115) October 10, 2019

Fans were not happy about the actor’s quiet exit after his long legacy with the One Chicago franchise.

Others remembered his sister Gabby Dawson (Chicago Fire‘s Monica Raymund) moved to Puerto Rico when she exited the series, meaning he will at least be with family.

Rubbing Antonio off the board…We’ll miss you forever! #ChicagoPD — annie (@annienguy24) October 10, 2019

Antonio moved to P.R. to be with Gabby? UGH! I guess #ChicagoPD — Noonie (@bigsexc70) October 10, 2019

wait a min Antonio is leaving Chicago PD WTH!!!!!!!! 😡😡😡😡 #ChicagoPD — Booellen👻 (@Rueellen) October 10, 2019

Antonio’s last appearance on the series came in the Season 6 finale, when he relapsed on drugs after finding out Ruzek would be taking the fall for him killing a drug dealer and rapist who kidnapped his daughter. In the Season 7 premiere, Burgess was worried after not hearing from Antonio and the concern intensified after Ruzek went to his apartment and found it had been trashed.

Voight later revealed Antonio had called him the night of Kelton’s (John C. McGinley) murder for help. He spent the night taking him to an off-the-books clinic for treatment and kept it secret to keep Antonio’s job safe. In Episode 2, Voight got Ruzek’s charges dropped after making a deal with the new superintendent, making it easy for Antonio to exit the series without returning.

What do you think about Seda’s exit from the series? Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.