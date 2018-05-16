‘Chicago P.D.’ Kills off Alvin Olinsky

Detective Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) was killed off in Chicago P.D.‘s season finale during an opening sequence, in what was one of the most shocking twists of the series.

Olinsky, who was one of the series’ original characters, lost his life after being brutally stabbed by an inmate outside of his prison cell in last Wednesday’s episode. Despite doctors working to help save Olinsky, the police detective died off-screen, leaving the Intelligence team to solve his shocking murder.

It’s been a long journey for Olinsky, who has been on the show since the first season and conquered many fan’s hearts and loyalty.

Backstory

Before he joined the Chicago P.D. Intelligence Unit, Al was part of a special response team in Italy. The detective is revealed to be an expert at undercover stakeouts, famous for wearing adult diapers to make sure he doesn’t miss his targets.

Olinsky is revealed to have an estranged relationship with wife Meredith, who at one point makes him move into their garage. Despite the tension, Alvin still keeps a close relationship with his daughter Lexi.

His role in Intelligence

Olinsky joined the CPD working alongside Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Jimmy Shi and Ruzek’s father. He shares a close partnership and friendship with Voight that ultimately leads to his downfall.

Olinsky is at first partnered with Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and the two don’t get along because of Ruzek’s lack of experience. In season 2 it is by Antonio (Jon Seda) that Olinsky has a full pension but won’t retire due to his commitment to the job.

A New Partnership

Olinksy’s journey takes a turn in season 4 after he is partnered up with transfer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). He doesn’t take a quick liking to her, however, with Trudy (Amy Morton) telling her that she thinks it’s because he doesn’t think women work well in the force because he was there when women were first allowed to join the force in 1974.

Olinsky and Burgess’ relationship remains bumpy until a case where Olinsky finds himself in trouble and dangerously close to being shot. Kim comes in at the last second and saves his life, and the two grow closer since then.

A Tragic Loss

During the series’ fourth season, Olinsky’s life was tragically changed after his daughter Lexi died following a fire at the Kimball Factory.

In a crossover with One Chicago, Olinsky asks Fire‘s Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) to go back into the building for his daughter. After they recover her, Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) tells Al that she has burns on 60 percent of her body and will not make it. Lexi dies with Alvin and her mother by her side at the age of 19.

A Cover-up

The beginning of the end of Alvin Olinsky’s journey comes after Voight finds and kills Bingham, the man who murdered Voight’s son.

After the murder, Olinsky helps his friend cover up the murder and move the body when the authorities, led by vengeful detective Woods (Mykelti Williamson), get too close to the truth.

His Arrest

Things started crashing down during last Wednesday’s episode when Woods’ investigation led to finding Olinsky’s DNA on Bingham’s dead body. The discovery leads to Olinsky being arrested and, despite Voight’s attempts at saving his friend from staying in jail before the trial, the judge denies bail.

The Stabbing

Near the end of seasons 5’s penultimate episode, Al is walking back to his cell from dinner when two inmates try to start a confrontation, but are stopped by a corrections officer before they can do anything.

The friendly officer walks Olinsky to his cell until he gets a call on his phone. Once he walks away, Al is surprised by an inmate who comes out of his cell and stabs him the stomach multiple times, a cliffhanger that left fans speechless.

Last Goodbye

The last time fans see Olinsky, he is being wheeled down a hospital hallway as Voight arrives to keep his friend company.

“Al, it’s me,” Voight says. “Be strong… hang in there.”

“I got this man,” Olinsky says to his friend.

After a long sequence of Voight waiting outside, a doctor comes out and breaks the news to Voight of Olinsky’s passing, in what could be remembered as the most insensitive scene depicting the notification of a loved one’s death in television history.

Voight then goes to his team and notifies them of his friend’s passing, telling them they’ll have to solve the murder first, and grieve later.

Fans’ Reactions

Olinksy’s death comes as a shocker for Chicago P.D. fans, who did not see the passing of a fan-favorite character before the finale.

Chicago P.D. viewers took to Twitter to express their grief, as well as their anger for the quick and off-screen sendoff for the character.

What Comes Next

Chicago P.D. was officially renewed for a sixth season minutes before the season 5 finale.

Viewers should expect to see the aftermath of Olinsky’s death, as far as how it affects the team after they solve his murder.