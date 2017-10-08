New ‘Chicago P.D.’ Character Will Expose Details of Jay Halstead’s Past

Chicago P.D. recently added a new cast member who will expose details of Jay Halstead’s past.

Ballers alum Anabelle Acosta is joining the NBC series’ Season 5 in a recurring role, according to Variety.

Acosta will play Camila, who will make her first appearance in the seventh episode of the current season. Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will go undercover in the episode and encounter Camila on the job. His interaction with her and her family will bring up history from his military past.

This casting announcement drives fans to believe that the show will address how Erin Lindsay’s departure affected Halstead. Will Halstead become romantically involved with Camila?

Towards the end of last season, it appears Halstead had a few issues from his past he needed to work out, especially after the appearance of his ex-wife.

Chicago P.D.‘s seventh episode does not currently have an air date, but it will probably be the first episode after the show’s winter break.