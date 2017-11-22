‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Investigated by NBC Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Chicago P.D. actor Jason Beghe is currently being investigated for “inappropriate behavior” after sexual harassment claims began to surface.

Deadline reports the actor allegedly used “highly aggressive and sexually suggestive language” as well as “intimidating postures and more” towards cast and crew members on the NBC cop drama.

Beghe has been previously reprimanded by producers for repeated fits of anger, but these are apparently a new round of issues.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” Beghe said. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”

He added, “It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.‘s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

The investigation is being led by NBC, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, who all produce Chicago P.D.

“When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved,” the companies said in a statement. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported.”

It’s unclear if Beghe’s behavior led to actress Sophia Bush’s exit form the show, but it was rumored to be a major issue at the time.

Bush and other actresses involved with the show have not yet commented to the accusations against Beghe.