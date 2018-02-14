‘Chicago Med’ Will Not Air Due to NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage

Chicago Med will not air on Tuesday night to make room for NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage.

The network will be airing a primetime block of figure skating, alpine skiing and snowboarding from the festivities in Pyeongchang, South Korea. There will not be a new episode or a rerun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hiatus was announced after the February 6 episode, “On Shaky Ground”. The NBC medical drama will return with an all new episode on February 27. This means there will be no Chicago Med on Feb. 20, either.

On that night, NBC will air more Olympic coverage of snowboarding, bobsledding, alpine skiing and figure skating.

The upcoming episode, titled “Down by Law” will see Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) advocate for a 14-year-old child bride patient who is admitted to the hospital in a ripped-from-the-headlines case of the week.

“You have the right to make your own medical decisions,” Natalie says to the young girl in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

“She is my wife and I make the decisions,” the older man says to Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), who is also Natalie’s boyfriend.

“She’s 14 and now you want to play games with her health?”

Natalie says in a heated moment.

The trailer then shows Natalie getting kicked off the case for claiming abuse as the network teased she will “break the law” for her patient. Sounds like the upcoming episode will bring some shocking moments.

Many network television shows are taking a break for the next couple of weeks to make room for the Winter Olympics. Other Chicago shows, including Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire will return for new episodes the last week of February. Other NBC favorite This Is Us will also return on February 27 on NBC.

Fans of the show were quick to express their sadness at Chicago Med being on break, but expressed their happiness that the hiatus won’t be too long.

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Along with Gehlfuss and DeVitto, Chicago Med also stars Yaya DaCosta, Rachel DiPillo, Colin Donnell, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett and Norma Kuhling.