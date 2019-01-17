‘Chicago Med’: Will Struggles After Returning to the Hospital

Chicago Med‘s Will Halstead is a changed man following his time undercover.

The NBC medical drama’s latest episode, titled “Who Can You Trust,” saw Will (Nick Gehlfuss) continue to lash out at his loved ones following his time in witness protection.

Following the events of the winter premiere, which saw Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) kick Will out of their house upon the realization he was carrying a concealed weapon, the doctor kept his cold attitude during his first day back at work.

Natalie tells Will he should consider therapy after what he’s been through, though he seems adamant to ask for help.

“I don’t want to process it. I want to forget it ever happened and move on with my life,” Will tells Natalie. “Our life.”

At the hospital, Will works on a pregnant asthmatic woman, who reveals to be acting a surrogate for another couple. After performing an ultrasound, Will finds a problem with the twin fetuses and he advises her to call the parents.

Outside the trauma room, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) wonders how long Natalie and Will’s fight will last. Natalie tells her that Will can come back home when he’s ready, as long as he leaves the gun behind.

The conversation is interrupted when Phillip (Ian Harding) appears and gives an update on her daughter. He says he might be able to take her newborn daughter soon, and while Natalie congratulates him, he seems worried about something he doesn’t share.

After the parents of the twins arrive, Will reveals the delicate news that the male fetus has a stage condition affecting his organs. The disease also making the female fetus sick, so the parents have to decide whether to terminate the male fetus in order to save the other one.

The parents later decide to terminate, but the surrogate refuses to undergo the procedure after she feels the baby kick. Legally, the surrogate has no power when it comes to medical decisions but Will refuses to perform surgery on a patient without her consent. Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) tells Will to not worry about that now, as the lawyers will decide what happens next.

As the lawyer talks to the surrogate, Will lashes out in defense of the scared pregnant woman. He gets frustrated and tries to kick her out, Sharon then enters the room and asks Will to step outside where she confronts him on his attitude.

Given his attitude and the parents being uncomfortable with him, Sharon decides to reassign the case, leaving Will angry. Despite being benched, Will approaches the mother and tells her there is an alternative procedure that could save both babies, however it would have serious risk on the surrogate.

As Natalie went to Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) for help with her fiance, Will found himself in trouble with Sharon for continuing to work with the surrogate.

As the episode ends, Will lashes out at Natalie after Sharon orders him to either attend mandatory counseling or take a leave of absence. Natalie begs him to seek help but he tells her that he is done being “everyone’s puppet.” After Natalie tells him she was not responsible for what happened to him, he walks away in anger.

Looks like it’ll take time for Will to return to normal. Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.