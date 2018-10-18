‘Chicago Med’: Will Halstead Caught in the Middle of ‘Chicago P.D.’ Crossover

Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. had a mini-crossover episode Tuesday after Will Halstead was caught in the middle of a gang investigation.

During Tuesday’s episode, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) gets a visit from Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to warn him the feds are looking at him for doing one of their suspect’s a favor and being heard doing it in a wire tap.

“They’re looking your way now,” Voight tells a surprised Will. “You ran Ray’s blood for free and off the books, and accepted a sweetheart deal on his wedding venue. It’s a bad move.”

“I was treating a patient from the neighborhood. ED docs, they make house calls all the time. They’ve never made an issue of it at the hospital,” Will said.

“Well, they are with the feds,” Voight says, adding that Will can make it go away by becoming a confidential informer in the case against Ray Burke. Will refuses, despite Voight saying the feds might go after his medical license for his mistake.

Later in the episode, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) asks why Voight came to visit him in the hospital and he lies to her to keep her from worrying.

After repeated to attempts to get in contact with him Will finds his brother Jay and confronts him about not warning him about the FBI. Jay tells him there is nothing he can do, his only option is to cooperate with the investigation. The conversation ends with Will telling his brother off for allowing him to be caught in the middle with no options.

At the end of the episode and after handling a difficult case, Will sees Jay again and agrees to help out the police with the investigation. The two brothers go into Jay’s apartment to talk specifics.

Will first got involved with Ray during his father’s memorial service, when one of the guests asks him to visit his father and check on him. Will decides to do a blood test to check on his condition, but knowing that he couldn’t afford to have it show up on his insurance, convinces the lab tech to run his blood off the books.

In exchange for his kindness, Ray decided to give Will a reservation at his wedding venue for a lower price. At the end of last week’s episode, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) told Will his actions were caught in a P.D. wire tap.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.