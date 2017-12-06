‘Chicago Med’ Fans Freak out Over Tuesday Night’s Grisly Injury

Chicago Med fans got an unexpected dose of gore during Tuesday night’s episode and they couldn’t handle it.

Early in the season 3 episode, ER team is faced with a disturbing injury. A man is rushed in via ambulance with a hit stabbed repeatedly. A glimpse is shown on screen, and his guts are spilled out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Characters including Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) look on horrified as the patient is rolled in.

It turns out the man had done the stabbing himself due to a psychological issue, which made the whole situation even scarier.

Fans instantly took to Twitter to share reactions to the moment, which were mostly shock. Some just freaked out with text, but others used an array of amusing gifs.

See some of the fans’ takes on the bloody moment below.

IM SHOOK!!! HES CRAZY!!!! — Brettonio (@justice4chicago) December 6, 2017

HE IS CRAZY. WHAT IS HAPPENING. I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING AT ALL — Court (@AnatomyMer93) December 6, 2017

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Elizabeth Sisson