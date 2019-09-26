‘Chicago Med’ Fans Sound off During Colin Donnell’s Final Episode: ‘What Just Happened’

Chicago Med fans were pulled in many directions during the Season 5 premiere, but they way the show wrapped up Colin Donnell‘s storyline in his final episode left many fans in shock.

The premiere episode dealt with the aftermath of Natalie (Torrey Devitto) and Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) car crash, as Connor Rhodes (Donnell) found out the tragic answers surrounding his father’s death.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Med Season 5 Premiere: “Never Going Back to Normal”

The episode began with Cornelius Rhodes’ death officially being declared suspicious, and P.D.’s Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on the case to find out who was responsible for slipping drugs on Connor’s father’s body. The investigation began with an awkward conversation between Kevin and Connor, as the detective looked at their estranged relationship as a possible reason he was the guilty party.

Connor brushed off the accusation and continued to pursue his ex-girlfriend, Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) as a possible suspect. His behavior got him in trouble with Dr. Latham (Ato Essandoh), who accused Connor of acting irrationally after his father’s death. Ava also doubled down on her disdain for Connor by filing a complaint with HR about his behavior.

Later in the episode, Connor and Ava were notified by Dr. Latham that Cornelius’ test results confirmed he had been dosed with a specific chemical that would make it easy to identify the person who killed him. Though she acts normal at first, Ava walks away looking nervous and Connor follows her to the hybrid O.R.

In the room, Ava admits she was the one who killed Cornelius and begs Connor to let her escape. After he refuses, she says she committed the crime so they could finally be together, and she grabs a scalpel and slits her own throat.

With no time to panic, Connor calls a team and works to try and save Ava’s life, but she loses blood too quickly and dies on the table.

JESUS AVA WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT OH MY GOD @NBCChicagoMed #ChicagoMed — mikayla💜💧 (@mikayla_678) September 26, 2019

The traumatic resolution to the mystery of Cornelius’ death leaves a mark on Connor, knowing that once the hospital hears about what happened things will never be the same. At that point, he tells Dr. Latham that he decided to leave Med and go work somewhere where he can be “just another doctor.”

Both Latham and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) are saddened by his decision but ultimately understand it. The episode ends with Connor tearfully walking away from Med one last time.

While the door is always open for Donnell to return to the show, fans were left in shock by the twisted end to his, and Kuhling’s, time as series regulars.

ava bekker deserved so much better i literally have no words for that complete character assassination i knew i couldn’t trust this meninist franchise to give a woman a good ending #chicagomed — kara (@sloansavery) September 26, 2019

Don’t go Connor please we will miss you 😖 #ChicagoMed — Loner Artist ❤️ (@sketchgirl27) September 26, 2019

What did you think about the Season 5 premiere. Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.