‘Chicago Med’ Fans React to Dr. Sarah Reese Pepper Spraying a Patient

Chicago Med teased one of the doctors would make a mistake that would put their job on the line ahead of this week’s episode.
Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo), who has had issues feeling unsafe at the hospital this season, pepper sprayed a patient who became agitated after she started doing a psych evaluation on him after other doctors couldn’t find symptoms to diagnose him with a disease.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Reese walked away as the patient fell to the ground and a nurse assisted him.
Twitter users expressed their shock for the moment, as well as their hope that the psychiatrist will get to keep her job despite the overreaction.
SARA 😮😮 #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/v8wXipLYiq— One Chicago (@sarina_calaman) January 10, 2018
It was gonna happen sooner or later. I just hope she doesnt lose her job because i really like her 😔😔 #ChicagoMed— Lyss⚢🌈🏳️🌈 (@Alyssa_Dancer14) January 10, 2018
Whyyyyyyyy Reese why🤦🏾♀️ #ChicagoMed— alsinaaa (@iunnoyouboyy) January 10, 2018
SARAH REESE JUST NEEDS SOME TLC. #ChicagoMed— (julia) #BurnItDownSis (@BushftDevitto) January 10, 2018