Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Setting up a Major Death?

The Chicago Fire movie event next Thursday will bring the drama.

The two-hour installment will see back-to-back episodes that will see familiar faces drop by on the show including Chicago P.D.’s Antonio (Jon Seda) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) along with Will (Nick Gehlfuss), April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) from Chicago Med. The firefighters of Fire will be needed the extra hands after a house call turns dangerous.

NBC released a synopsis for the episodes, which will air at the same time as the premiere of ABC’s Station 19.

The first episode titled “Looking For A Lifeline” reads: “After responding to a car accident, Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) become skeptical when a domineering husband continues to answer for his injured wife. Cruz (Joe Minoso) becomes frustrated with Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Mouch (Christian Stolte) when he discovers they have contacted people regarding his “Slamigan” invention without his knowledge. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) uncovers something meaningful and important to Severide (Taylor Kinney) while Brett (Kara Killmer) discovers some potentially unsettling news.”

The second episode, titled “The Chance To Forgive” will have some more tense moments as “Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) lives are suddenly put in jeopardy when gunfire goes off inside a house” where they are responding to a call.

“Dawson comforts Brett during an especially trying time. Meanwhile, Casey begins to notice that romance might be going on within the firehouse.”

The special episodes will also see one of the firefighters land in mortal danger, and Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas told TV Guide the injury could end in death.

“I think one of the things that has set our show apart over five seasons is that we’re not afraid to have some of our shocking events actually pan out,” Haas said. “This two-hour event’s gonna be a big turning point probably in our show.”

The show has not hesitated to kill off characters in the past, and it has definitely been a while. Back in season 2, EMT Leslie Shay (Lauren German) was killed by an arsonist with a vendetta and candidate Rebecca Jones (Daisy Betts) took her own life.

Another evidence the firehouse might soon have an opening comes after news broke that a new firefighter named Jake Cordova (Damon Dayoub) would be joining the team during the March 29 episode of the series, meaning someone else would have to leave before.

Because of the circumstances that surround his arrival, he’s not going to be well-received,” Haas revealed. “And he’s got a little bit of an attitude himself.”

Chicago Fire‘s two-hour event airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.