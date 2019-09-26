‘Chicago Fire’: Stella Actress Miranda Rae Mayo Reacts to Huge Season Premiere Death

Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo is sharing her heavy emotions after that big Season 8 premiere death. The NBC firefighter drama started the new season with a huge loss for fans and the show after a beloved character died in the factory explosion. Mayo was one of the first cast members to comment on the big death, saying it was the most heartbreaking moment of the series so far.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Fire Season 8 Premiere: ‘Sacred Ground’

Mayo took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the series’ official account about the big death, after finding out that Otis (Yuri Sardarov) was killed after the factory explosion.

Literally never been more heart broken watching our show. — Miranda Rae Mayo (@msmayoalldayo) September 26, 2019

Fans of the series replied to the actress’ post with their own heartbreaking thoughts on the twist.

“This for me is harder than losing #Shay,” one user said, referencing paramedic Leslie Shay’s (Lauren German) death in the Season 3 premiere.

“We all need a round and group hug at Molly’s,” another user wrote.

“I’m VERY upset right now. I don’t appreciate this writing at all,” another user commented.

Otis was caught in the blast of equipment at the factory after failing to make it into an adjacent room where other firefighters had hid before the explosion. He had time to send out a distress call, which led Cruz (Joe Minoso) to find him in time to send for help while he still lived.

Hope was almost certainly lost, however, when Cruz uncovered Otis’ body and he saw his friend had suffered sever burns throughout his entire body. At the hospital, most of the firehouse waits for news, but the doctor’s update is not good.

Cruz is then seen keeping his unconscious friend company and asking him to save a spot for him in heaven for him. At that point, Otis wakes and utters a phrase in a foreign language before he dies.

The show then jumps three months and reveals Brett (Kara Killmer) moved back home with her fiancé, though she seems to be regretting her choices by the end of the episode. Stella (Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) rely on each other in their grief and seem stronger than ever. Casey faces an inquiry about the incident from the fire department but Boden (Eamonn Walker) advocates for him and he is cleared.

The episode ends on a touching note when Boden reveals a new memorial for Otis outside of the station, and the whole crew kneels in front of it as a tribute to their fallen friend.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.