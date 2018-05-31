‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown Cause of Death Revealed

Chicago Fire star DuShon Monique Brown’s cause of death has been revealed, more than two months after her death.

According to TMZ, Brown died from sepsis, a blood infection, on March 23. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office told the site that it is unknown how her blood was contaminated. Sepsis usually happens when a harmful bacteria enters the blood system, usually from an untreated injury.

High blood pressure and obesity also contributed to her death.

On March 23, Brown was rushed to St. James Olympia Field Hospital, reportedly because of a “cardiac episode.” She was in the hospital a few days earlier after being treated for chest pain.

Brown was 49 years old. She is survived by a daughter.

Brown played Chief Boden’s assistant Connie on Chicago Fire. The series paid tribute to her with an “in memoriam” title card at the end of the April 5 episode “Put White on Me.” Her last appearance on the show turned out to be “The Strongest Among Us,” which aired on April 26.

After her death, the cast and crew of Chicago Fire paid tribute to her. Yuri Sardarov, who plays Otis on the series, even launched GoFundMe page, which raised $24,285 to help her family.

“We are shocked, and will miss her immensely. She is survived by her daughter, and fiancé,” a message on the GoFundMe page read.

“Despite her visibility and involvement in a television show, DuShon was not a salaried actor. She had a full time job as a Chicago Public School’s counselor,” the statement continued. “Please join us in offering DuShon and family support during this very difficult time. Your generosity will help fund the cost of funeral arrangements and other financial burdens that her family must shoulder.”

“Our beautiful Dushon Monique Brown passed away on Friday. You will be sorely missed by your family and ourselves. Thanks for all the great laughs we had. Love,” star Jesse Spencer wrote on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear about DuShon’s passing yesterday. I’m grateful we got to work with her and so happy she got to make millions of people smile. She will be greatly missed,” Fire showrunner Derek Haas tweeted.

“We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul,” said Robert Schroeder, Brown’s talent manager at Grossman & Jack Talent. “She brought laughter and joy to many, and she will be greatly missed.”

Brown’s other credits include episodes of Prison Break, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Empire and Shameless.