'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.

According to Variety, Hass will depart both series at the end of their respective seasons. It marks an end to his 10 years with Dick Wolf's company. "Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I'm entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons," Haas wrote in a statement, according to Variety. "I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, and as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment."

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/QK25kyjG9W — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2022

"That said, there are many, many twists and turns still to write on these two shows between now and May, so stay tuned for some epic surprises," he added. Haas started his time with Wolf Entertainment in 2011 with the launch of Chicago Fire alongside co-creator Michael Brandt, birthing the One Chicago franchise that dominates NBC's mid-week lineup.

He followed this in 2021 by helping to co-create FBI: International, the spin-off to Dick Wolf's FBI franchise on CBS. He is the showrunner on both, holding the reins on the latter for its first seasons. Away from Wolf Entertainment, Haas had a hand in screenplays for films like 2 Fast 2 Furious, Catch That Kid, 3:10 to Yuma, Wanted, and Overdrive. He is also a novelist, with six under his belt.

Wolf Entertainment is seeing a lot of shifting around and departures to close out the current run of shows. Jesse Lee Soffer kicked off the season by leaving Chicago P.D., though he is returning later behind the scenes to direct. Guy Lockard, Sarah Rafferty, and Cooper all exited Chicago Med, while Brian Tee is set to exit later in the season.

Then there is Kelli Giddish's impending exit from Law & Order: SVU, shocking fans at the start of the season. Her last episode of the Wolf Entertainment mainstay will air next month.