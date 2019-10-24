‘Chicago Fire’ Reveals Real Reason Behind Major Breakup

Chicago Fire brought heartbreak to Firehouse 51 once again! The NBC firefighter drama caught up with Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and his girlfriend Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) after her freakout about their relationship left him brokenhearted during last week’s infection crossover event. The episode checked in with Cruz’s beloved partner, an revealed the reason behind her rash decision has something to do with the firehouse’s latest casualty. The hour’s final moments ended with a happy ending for the couple.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 5: “Buckle Up”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode kicked off with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Mouch (Christian Stole) talking about Cruz, as they were the first to find out he was planning to propose to Chloe. At the firehouse, they run into Cruz and ask him what happened. He says he hasn’t gotten the chance yet, avoiding conversations about what happened before walking away.

Brett tells Mouch proposals take time and planning, but Mouch is convinced the pair are perfect for each other so he should not hesitate to take the next step.

The team is busy working on a series of car accidents that have similar circumstances and injuries. The first call lands in Mouch in trouble after he asks a civilian to help with the accident, leading to a range of possible legal ramifications. The firehouse is also busy planning a newsletter for the crew, when Crus walks in looking miserable.

Brett comes to him with the intention of talking about the newsletter. Cruz, however, takes the opportunity as a chance to unload his feelings about Chloe breaking up with him. Brett is shocked by the news and asks for more details.

Cruz says breakups happen, but she thinks something else might be going on. He says she seemed like she knew a proposal was coming, and maybe that spooked her of the relationship altogether. He says it’s for the best because now at least he saved himself the embarrassment of her saying no. Brett comforts her friend but seems determined to find out what happened.

Brett meets Chloe at a coffee shop later in the episode. She asks what happened from her point of view. Chloe says she felt infatuated by him when they first started seeing each other. But she knows she could not be with a firefighter knowing he could not come home to her one day.

She admits helping to make funeral arrangements and being there for Otis’ (Yuri Sardarov) family after his death made her realize the tragedy tied to a firefighters’ lives. Brett tells her life is unpredictable, but she shouldn’t let go of love that feels right because of fear. Given the look on her face during the big scene, it seems Chloe might not be totally done with the relationship.

The episode ends with a touching moment between the couple. Chloe surprises Cruz outside his home and she lists all the ways he has saved her in the past. She says she will never stop worrying about it, but baking helps calm her down. She unveils a new pastry with the message “ASK ME.” Cruz then goes down on one knee and asks her to marry him.

Ready for another wedding at the firehouse? Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.