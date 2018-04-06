‘Chicago Fire’: Did Casey and Dawson Split Because of the New Guy?

At the heart of Chicago Fire is the relationship between Matt Casey and Gabby Dawson. In Thursday’s episode, “Put White on Me,” that marriage was put to the ultimate test when Casey learned that Jake Cordova once dated Dawson. Thankfully, Dawsey is still alive.

At the end of last week’s episode, there were hints that Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Jake had a prior relationship years ago. Jake, who is replacing Brian “Otis” Zvonevek (Yuri Sardarov) on the truck, has struggled to fit in with the Firehouse 51 crew. Since it was becoming clear that Casey did not like Jake anyway, Dawson did not think she needed to tell Casey about their past at all.

But then at the bar, one of Jake’s friends showed up and mentioned that Jake did not usually go there because he slept with one of the co-owners. Casey quickly put two and two together, and figured out the friend must have been referring to Dawson.

For the rest of the episode, it really looked like Casey was ready to break up their marriage over this. In the last scene of the episode, Casey reminded Dawson that this was not the first time she hid something from him. After all, she did not let him in on the search for Bria at first.

However, Casey knows how much he loves Dawson, who vows to never hide anything from him again. As Dawson is about to leave his office, he stops her and pulls her close to him. The two hug, and that’s the end of the episode.

Fans were so relieved to see Dawsey stay together. It would crush everyone and change everything about the show if they broke up.

One fan thinks Dawson really has to stop hiding things from Casey.

I know Gabby can be very independent, but she can’t keep doing this to Matt. He loves her, but can also see the hurt he is feeling from this. #Dawsey #ChicagoFire — Courtney (@ccyankeechick82) April 6, 2018



My emotions are all over the damn place I cannot believe that dawsey scene #ChicagoFire — dawsey erin (@gcbbydawson) April 6, 2018



Another fan praised the stars for their acting.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC