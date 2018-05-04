‘Chicago Fire’: Chief Boden Makes Career-Changing Decision

In Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) made a major decision for his career. After years of laying low as the Firehouse 51 chief, he has decided to throw his name in the hat for commissioner.

After hearing that the commissioner plans on taking a job with FEMA, Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) realize that Boden could be the perfect candidate for the job. Although firefighters rarely jump from batallion chief to leading the entire fire department, they think Boden has earned so much respect and taught them so much that he should succeed at a higher level.

Then, the two decide to pull strings, using their connections and remind the higher-ups of Boden’s dramatic rescues. They hope to get Boden on the shortlist for new commissioner without Boden ever knowing. Boden hates politics, but Casey and Severide believe the whole department could benefit from Boden’s leadership.

Unfortunately for Casey and Severide, Boden finds out really quickly. Boden shames them for trying to do this behind his back, but even Boden knows he would not have done this himself. Casey makes the case for why he would be the perfect commissioner, and Boden appears to understand their point.

Later in the episode, at Lt. Colannino’s funeral, Boden tells Kelly he will try to get the commissioner job.

But we later learn that Deputy District Chief Grissom (Gary Cole) plans on running, too. That will put Kelly in a bind. Does he support his boss or his mentor?

Grissom has been a thorn in Firehouse 51’s side for weeks and this only makes it worse. A couple of weeks ago, he got Boden’s hopes up about a possible promotion, but in last week’s episode, Grissom smashed Boden’s dreams. Suddenly, Grissom decided not to retire and Boden’s chance to climb up the ladder crumbled. Now, it will be Boden versus Grissom in the season finale.

Chicago Fire fans think Boden would make a great commissioner.

One fan wants Boden to run for an even higher office!

Others do not want to see him leave.

The two-hour season finale of Chicago Fire airs on Thursday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC