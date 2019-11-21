‘Chicago Fire’ Brings Back Beloved Character for Heartbreaking Romantic Reunion

Chicago Fire reunited a fan-favorite couple during its eventful Season 8 fall finale, and we’re going to need some time to recover. As previously announced, the NBC firefighter drama welcomed back Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) for the special episode, and her reunion with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) did not disappoint.

With her first goodbye seeming too rushed in the Season 7 premiere, the fall finale seemed like a proper end to the character’s story as she embarks on new professional adventures. The hour also served to give fans hope that despite Gabby is staying away from Chicago, there might still be hope for her and Casey in the future. Though, we will have to see how the reunion will affect the recent flirting between Casey and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)

Take a look at what happened during Gabby and Casey’s passionate reunion on the Chicago Fire Season 8 fall finale (Spoilers ahead!)

Surprise

Firehouse 51 , and Matt Casey, were in for a big surprise at the start of this year’s fall finale when the captain noticed a brunette woman admiring Otis’ (Yuri Sardarov) memorial outside of the station.

The crew watched as Casey slowly approached his ex-wife, still in shock at seeing her back in Chicago after so much time. Rocking a shorter hairdo in her surprise return from Puerto Rico, Gabby admitted she had just arrived in town and the firehouse was her first stop.

Honoring Otis

Standing before the memorial to their fallen friend, Gabby and Casey spent some time talking about his honorable sacrifice at the start of the season. Casey recalled how Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) designated the area sacred ground in honor of the firefighter’s memory.

Otis’ presence continued to be felt throughout the episodes as Stella’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) caught up to her, and Cruz (Joe Minoso) felt his grief while helping to rebuild one of his friend’s favorite toys.

Family Update

The conversation also came with a surprise reveal for Chicago P.D. fans, when Casey asked Gabby how her brother Antonio (Jon Seda) was doing. She revealed he’s doing great since relocating to Puerto Rico, and even leading a crisis resources division in the Bahamas.

She also said he has been doing much better with his demons since leaving the Intelligence Unit. Guess we are happy for him, even though he went MIA without a goodbye.

Her Blessing

Gabby ends her visit to the station by revealing she is in town for a fundraiser for her organization. She is only in town for two days so she invites her ex to the event so they can catch up. Casey appears to hesitate on accepting the invitation, knowing it would be hard to say goodbye again if his feelings got involved.

He shares his concerns with Sylvie Brett, who encourages him to go to the event and explore those feelings. Casey seems surprised by her reaction, given their subtle flirting in recent episodes, but takes the advice and accepts Gabby’s invite.

Realizations

Gabby and Casey’s reunion was not the only romantic development we got in the fall finale. After Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) new partner Wendy Seager (Andy Allo) had expressed interest in Casey in past episodes, the lieutenant made it pretty clear her romantic interests lie in her partner rather than his roommate and best friend.

While Severide was caught investigating a cold case and helping Stella, Casey helps him realize his new partner clearly has feelings for him. Could she come in between Stellaride in future episodes?

The Truth About the Visit

Casey arrives at the charity and finds Gabby truly shining in her new position. She is taken from one side of the room to the other to woo donors and VIPs with her passion for the work being done in relief efforts, as well as being ready for the next one.

The former couple take time to bond as they wait for drinks, where Gabby plays coy about her return to town. When she is taken away to talk to other donors, one of her coworkers reveals to Casey that Gabby had her pick of fundraisers to attend from London to Sydney, but she chose Chicago because she had “someone” she really needed to see.

Reunited

The night then develops into scenes from a romance novel, as Casey and Gabby share a steamy dance at the event before taking their reunion back to her hotel.

Gabby takes a moment to share how they might be making a mistake, given that she is leaving the next day, but Casey says he would rather live in the mistake for a little while. The couple spends the night together, and then Casey breaks the fandom’s hearts by sneaking away the next morning to avoid an emotional goodbye.

Voicemail

The fall finale leaves Gabby and Casey in a better place than after the sudden divorce in Season 7. Back at the station, Casey gets a voicemail from Gabby where she says it was great to reunite with him and be together, even if it was temporary.

She then suggested the firefighter consider taking his next furlough for a trip to Puerto Rico, where there will “always be room in my tent.” Could Gabby and Casey be endgame, or will this reunion provide the closure for him to start something new with Brett?

Looking Back

Fans will remember Gabby Dawson exited the series in the Season 7 premiere. While Raymund opted not to renew her series regular contact for the season after the Season 6 finale, her character’s absence was explained with a heartbreaking premiere episode.

Gabby was revealed to have been working in Puerto Rico with relief efforts. After spending a few months there she decided to take a job in the island full time, and asked Casey to go with her. Upon his refusal, the couple chose to go their separate ways, breaking the hearts of many One Chicago fans.

What did you think of Gabby and Casey’s reunion? Chicago Fire will return in January on NBC.