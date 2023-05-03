'Chicago Fire' Star Taylor Kinney Will Not Appear in Season Finale

The Chicago Fire Season 11 finale is in just a few short weeks, but don't count on seeing Taylor Kinney back at 51. According to Deadline, Kinney, who abruptly left the NBC drama earlier this year due to personal reasons, will not be returning for the season finale. As of now, there is also no word on when he will come back to the series for the upcoming 12th season. However, he hasn't officially left the series, but things can change before Season 12.

During Kinney's absence, Chicago Fire has made the perfect excuse for why Kelly Severide is away, and it's due to an opening at an arson investigation training program. While it's been hard to watch the show without him since Kinney has been on it since the very beginning, whatever reason the actor had to leave the show is what matters the most. Even though it is a disappointment that we won't see him again before the season ends, hopefully, that will change for Season 12.

This does put a damper on the storyline of Chicago Fire, though. Stella has mentioned before that Severide shouldn't have too much time left in the program, so it's possible that they will pull a Jay Halstead, and the squad lieutenant will stay for a little while longer. Either that or it's possible that not much time will pass during these remaining episodes of the season. However it happens, the finale will still surely be something to look forward to, and there's definitely a good reason to still watch it.

While Kelly Severide won't be coming back to 51, Matthew Casey will. Following his appearance just a month ago, Jesse Spencer is set to return for the Season 11 finale. There aren't any details on the return as of now, but since he did just come down to the Windy City to help with a task force, perhaps that storyline will continue. It's going to be an interesting finale, to say the least, but one that should satisfy fans, nonetheless. Maybe it will also give them a better idea of just what Severide has been up to while at the training program.

The Chicago Fire Season 11 finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, so fans will have to tune in to see what happens. At least now they will know to not look forward to Severide's return, but there is still hope for Season 12.