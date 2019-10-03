‘Chicago Fire’ Actor Jokes About ‘Retirement’ After Character’s Tragic Death, and Fans Are in Tears

Chicago Fire said goodbye to one of their own during the Season 8 premiere! The NBC medical drama suffered the loss of fan-favorite character Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) in the aftermath of the explosion of equipment during a factory emergency. Sardarov broke his silence on exiting the series shortly after the premiere aired, but returned to social media with a new post just before the latest episode aired.

The actor posted a photo from the shore of Pure, Michigan, posing in front of the water and celebrating his “Retirement,” as he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with praise for the actor, sharing how much they miss Otis on the show already.

“Illinois is heartbroken. We sure are going to miss you on Chicago Fire,” one user wrote.

“You were one of my favorites!!! Going to miss you on Chicago Fire. Congratulations and enjoy!” Another fan commented.

“Why couldn’t you have retired on CF? [crying emoji] I was too emotional! Miss you, and best wishes,” A third user wrote.

“Have fun with your vacation wherever you are it should be a good retirement unless your taking a break from tv and movies,” Another user added.

Otis was the casualty of the Season 8 premiere’s tragic equipment explosion that resulted in the first floor of the factory collapsing on the basement as many of the firefighters managed to keep themselves safe by sheltering in an adjacent room.

Otis sadly did not make it in time to the room and suffered severe burns. Cruz (Joe Minoso) found him but his injuries were too severe for him to be saved and he died at the hospital.

Sardarov previously spoke to fans in a video on Instagram regarding the exit, saying he was grateful for his time on the show.

“I know it’s difficult for you to see in your homes. It was difficult for me to see in mine,” the actor said in the clip. “I would just like to thank the fans, you are all smashing. I would like to thank the creative forces behind Chicago Fire. But most of all, I would like to thank Brian Zvonecek. Thank you, my dear friend and comrade, for letting me inhabit you for seven long years.”

“I’ve been away from London for so long that I’ve forgotten what rain feels like, so I’ll be looking forward to that for the next few months,” he added in the clip, revealing his move. “But, for all of you wondering. It was time to… take off the large orange orangutan from my back and learn how to be Yuriy again.”

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.