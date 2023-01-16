Chelsea Handler Roasts Prince Harry in Critics Choice Awards Monologue

Chelsea Handler poked fun at Prince Harry for his new memoir while hosting the Critics Choice Awards Sunday night – specifically for an excerpt of the book that has gone viral on social media since the book's release last week. During her monologue, Handler riffed on Hollywood's ups and downs from the past year before tearing into Harry's book.

"Dahmer became the third-highest viewed show on Netflix with a combined watch time of 1 billion hours, which apparently is the same amount of time we're going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis," Handler said. The room filled with laughter while Handler looked out across the audience and added, "It's enough, already."

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

The moment she called out from Harry's memoir has been shared widely on social media over the course of the last week. In it, Harry revealed that following a charity trip to the North Pole in 2011, his penis wound up frostbitten from the cold weather. "My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized," he wrote, saying that a friend "urged" him to try Elizabeth Arden cream for some relief.

"My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my toddler?" Harry recalled asking the friend, to which they responded, "It works, Harry. Trust me." The already uncomfortable moment somehow got even worse. Harry continued, "I found a tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room." Social media users had a field day with the moment, and now Handler has as well.

Prince Harry wasn't the only celebrity Handler poked fun at, of course. In a shout-out to Viola Davis' impressive physical strength required for The Woman King, Handler said, "As part of Viola's training for the film, she was given a DNA test to determine the best workout regimen for her genetic make-up, which also revealed that she's Nick Cannon's daughter."

She then transitioned to Julia Roberts, who was there for her role as Martha Mitchell in Gaslit. "We love you, Julia," Handler said. "The word 'Gaslighting' was actually Merriam Webster's word of the year. And for those of you who don't know, gaslighting is when someone tries to convince you that your own perceptions of reality are wrong. Like when celebrities say they lost weight by drinking water, but really it's because everyone's on Ozempic." Laughter took over the room before Handler added, "Even my housekeeper's on Ozempic."