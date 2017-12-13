NBC Viewers Fuming Over Chelsea Handler’s Cameo in Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Special

Viewers of Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas got an unexpected cameo from Chelsea Handler at the top of the show, and some viewers were not happy.

Handler’s cameo in Gwen Stefani’s NBC holiday special was very brief, with Handler dressing up as an “Elf on a Shelf” and doing a quick bit with Stefani. She joked around, sang a purposely awful few bars of “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and that was it.

Despite how brief it was, viewers lashed out on Twitter about the comedian’s involvement. Some just aren’t fans of her comedy, but others were infuriated by her repeated criticism of President Donald Trump.

“I am a fan of Gwen and Blake [Shelton] but cannot support Chelsea Handler because of her awful comments about POTUS and FLOTUS,” viewer Tammie Kelley wrote. “Sorry but very disappointed.”

Another added, “Gwen, you’re one of my favorite artists, but I cannot watch this show with Chelsea Handler as a guest.”

Handler also returned to elaborate on the “Elf on a Shelf” bit, but it didn’t get a good response, either.

